PNE front man joins Portsmouth

Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle has joined League Two promotion-chasers Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old had also been wanted by Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City but he chose to link-up with his former Chesterfield and Sligo Rovers manager Paul Cook at Pompey.

Doyle joined North End from Cardiff City in the summer on a permanent deal after spending the majority of last season on loan at Deepdale.

But he has struggled for games this season, starting eight matches and coming on as a substitute on seven occasions.

In December against Sheffield Wednesday, he scored his only league goal of the campaign after coming off the bench but was later sent-off for fighting with team-mate Jermaine Beckford.

North End manager Simon Grayson said: "Eoin asked me the question about going on loan, given that he had fallen down the pecking order.

"Others have got ahead of him, Jordan Hugill is just short of 10 goals, Callum Robinson has seven and Simon Makienok six."

Portsmouth boss Cook said: "Having worked with Eoin previously at two clubs, I am delighted with this signing.

"He knows what I want as a manager and I know that I can rely on him to give 100 per cent on the pitch.

"Eoin brings commitment and quality to our side and I’m sure he’ll be popular with all our supporters.

"We’re extremely pleased with his signing and are very grateful to Preston for loaning him to us.”