PNE fans and players lining up for charity

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson is again staging a charity game at Deepdale, with fans having the chance to play against a celebrity team.

The Deepdale Legends match on Sunday, April 30 (2pm), will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity Grayson does a great deal of work for.

Former PNE right-back Graham Alexander in action in last year's charity game

Supporters can bid to play in the game in an auction on PNE’s official eBay site – bidding starts on Friday April 7 and runs until Sunday, April 16.

The fans team will play against a Grayson XI, made up of former North End players and showbiz celebrities.

Among those set to turn out are ex-players Paul McKenna, Sean Gregan, Mark Lawrenson and Kevin Davies.

A big feature of the afternoon will be the presentation of the PNE player of the year awards.

Bidding for a place in the fans team – 11 guaranteed starting slots and three subs – starts at £100.

Payment by the winner for each position in the team has to be made by April 17.