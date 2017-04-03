PNE fans and players lining up for charity

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson is again staging a charity game at Deepdale, with fans having the chance to play against a celebrity team.
The Deepdale Legends match on Sunday, April 30 (2pm), will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity Grayson does a great deal of work for.
Supporters can bid to play in the game in an auction on PNE’s official eBay site – bidding starts on Friday April 7 and runs until Sunday, April 16.
The fans team will play against a Grayson XI, made up of former North End players and showbiz celebrities.
Among those set to turn out are ex-players Paul McKenna, Sean Gregan, Mark Lawrenson and Kevin Davies.
A big feature of the afternoon will be the presentation of the PNE player of the year awards.
Bidding for a place in the fans team – 11 guaranteed starting slots and three subs – starts at £100.
Payment by the winner for each position in the team has to be made by April 17.
