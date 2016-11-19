PNE boss - Wolves stopped us performing

Simon Grayson admitted that Preston North End's goalless draw with Wolves at Deepdale was far from a classic but felt his side had the clearer chances to break the stalemate.

It was the Lilywhites' first 0-0 of the season, Wolves - under the stewardship of Paul Lambert for the first time - frustrating them for large parts.

Jordan Hugill missed a wonderful chance deep in stoppage-time, lifting the ball over the bar after breaking clear on goal.

Grayson said: "This game is not going to be top of the Christmas list.

"You knew it was going to be a tough game for us because of Wolves having a new manager in and how they were going to play.

"Out of respect to us, they stopped our key players from performing like they had done.

"They worked and pressed us but we still had some good opportunities.

"Simon Makienok had a good header and maybe should have scored, while it would have been nice to have gone and won it when Jordan Hugill went through at the end of injury-time.

"It was a tight game, with not many saves for either goalkeeper to make, ultimately we had the clearer ones.

"I'm not going to blame Jordan for that late one because he has been fantastic for us and you can give him some leeway because of the goals he has scored this season.

"Wolves had probably been a bit too open over the last few months and with a new manager in place, there was always going to be a different mind-set with the side having a spring in their step.

"Paul did his homework and knowing Aiden McGeady, Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill could be a handful, they doubled up on them.

"As we develop as a team, the opposition are going to try to do that more often."

Grayson revealed that striker Jermaine Beckford had missed the game because of a slight thigh strain suffered in training last Monday.

Ben Pringle was also absent from the squad, the midfielder having suffered an asthma attack last weekend.