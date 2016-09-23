PNE boss Grayson: We deserved Wigan win

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson felt his side were well worth their 1-0 win over Wigan on Friday night.

Jordan Hugill’s early goal proved to be enough as the Lilywhites had to battle hard for a big derby three points in front of the Sky cameras.

Grayson said: “It was a tough game.

“We knew how Wigan were going to play. They were going to have a lot of possession and I think the stats will prove that.

“But I think over the course of the game we had the clearer chances.

“We had to be resilient as well, hard-working and the players have reacted from a disappointing defeat last weekend (5-0 at Brentford).”

Despite going ahead in the seventh minute PNE were second best for long periods of the first half before improving after the break.

Grayson said: “We just said at half-time we needed to be two or three yards closer.

“Every time somebody got hold of it we weren’t close enough to stop them playing.

“They had time to play and give it to the wide players who are real threats.

“We had to be on the front foot a bit more. We started the game well and got the goal and we started the second half well and Baps (Alex Baptiste) should have scored probably.

“Whatever they threw at us we had to deal with and we had some good opportunities to win it quite easily even if they had more possession.”