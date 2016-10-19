PNE boss Grayson pleased with pressing in Huddersfield win

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson said his side’s work without the ball was key to their 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Paul Gallagher was the star man, laying on the first two goals for Tom Clarke and Alex Baptiste before getting on the scoresheet himself.

Nakhi Wells got a late consolation for the high-flying visitors but it was too little, too late as PNE made it six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Grayson said: “We knew we had to be at it tonight.

“We’ve mentioned over the last couple of days what a good team they are and how they play.

“We had to make sure we were very good off the ball to stop them playing.

“Sometimes you win a match with the ball and how well you play but ultimately tonight it’s been about what we did off it as well.

“We stopped them playing and made them kick it long and didn't let them get into the routine of their passing game that they’re very good at doing.

“We got the goals at the right times and it was a real strong performance from the first whistle to the last with energy, desire and quality.”