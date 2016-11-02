PNE boss gets on his bike

Preston boss Simon Grayson is getting back in the saddle to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Grayson is taking part in the annual Football to Amsterdam ride for a second time – he did it in 2015 a few days after guiding PNE to promotion at Wembley.

The 46-year-old will cover the 145 miles in memory of his friend Steve Garbett who passed away in September 2014 after a battle against prostate cancer.

As part of the build up to the ride, Grayson is taking part in a charity evening at the Bull and Royle pub in Preston city centre later this month.

BBC pundit and former PNE defender Mark Lawrenson will join Grayson in a question-and-answer session on the night of England’s friendly against Spain on Tuesday, November 15.

As well as answering questions from the audience, the pair will offer their thoughts on England’s game.

“I am delighted to support Prostate Cancer UK, a charity which is very close to my heart,” said Grayson.

“I’m looking forward to joining the ride for a second time in honour of my late friend Steve Garbett.

“He was a really close pal, who followed my career as a player and latterly as a manager and was always there to offer me support and advice.

“Garby was there for the good and the bad, before sadly passing away two years ago.

“His brave ten-year fight opened my eyes about the dangers of this disease.

“I’m proud to wear my Prostate Cancer UK ‘Man of Men’ pin badge on the touchline every game to raise awareness.

“I was honoured to ride from London to Amsterdam with Steve’s son, Dave, two years ago and we’ll be putting out another strong team as we start from Oakwell this time round, aiming to take our fundraising up beyond £100,000.”

Grayson will be taking part in the northern leg of the bike ride, setting off from Barnsley – the southern leg goes from the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The charity night at the Bull and Royle starts at 6.30pm on November 15.

Admission is free, with fans able to send questions for Grayson and Lawrenson by emailing football@prostatecanceruk.org.