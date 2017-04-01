PNE boss felt a draw was right outcome

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson admitted his side's draw with Nottingham Forest was a fair reflection of the Deepdale clash.

The Lilywhites had to come from behind to claim a point, Aiden McGeady scoring in the 52nd minute to cancel out Britt Asombalonga's first-half strike.

Britt Assombalonga scores for Forest against PNE

Grayson said: "It was probably the right result on the day.

PNE substitute Callum Robinson has a shot in the second half against Forest

"!f you reflect on the game we started very brightly and had some good opportunities but didn't take them.

"Things didn't quite break for us when you think back to when their goalkeeper dropped the ball and it fell to them rather than one of our players.

"Then you have give Nottingham Forest credit for the way they passed it around and caused us a lot of problems.

"They got the goal which they deserved and Chris Maxwell then made a save just before half-time which was crucial because if we had gone 2-0 down it would have been a mountain to climb.

"We changed the system and personnel at half-time and were certainly the better team in the second half, we looked like we could go and win it.

"Of course we are disappointed not to have won because we set out to do that but who knows, it could be a vital point at the end of the season."

At the interval, Grayson brought on Callum Robinson and Alex Baptiste to replace Irish pair Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle, switching formation from 4-4-2 to 3-4-1-2.

It was Robinson who supplied the pass for McGeady's goal.

Grayson said: "I changed the system and that was no slight on Daryl or Andy who went off, I just went with lads who knew how to play the 3-4-1-2 system a bit more.

"They've had a fantastic week with playing for the Republic of Ireland and will learn from different kinds of games but we just needed different personnel to help us along the way.

"We got the early goal from Geads which gave us a platform to try and win the game.

"Unfortunately we didn't take chances when they came along and equally Forest looked a threat breaking forward."

Daniel Johnson missed the game after his partner went into labour on Friday night, while Simon Makienok was also absent having returned to Denmark for family reasons.#

