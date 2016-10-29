PNE boss angry that penalties were not given

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson felt his side were denied two clear-cut penalties during the defeat to Newcastle United at Deepdale.

Callum Robinson and Jermaine Beckford were both clearly fouled in the box in the second half but referee Chris Kavanagh waved both appeals away.

Robinson got a push in the back with the scoreline at 1-0, then in the 10th minute of stoppage-time as North End chased an equaliser at 2-1, Beckford was fouled by Magpies substitute Grant Hanley.

Grayson said: "There was a lot going on during the game but ultimately we could have had two penalties.

"I saw replays afterwards and the one on Callum Robinson is a penalty, then the one at the back end of Jermaine is as clear as you can get.

"Grant Hanley didn't know where Jermaine was, went to clear the ball and has kicked him up the backside and put him on the deck.

"It was clearly a penalty but sometimes you get breaks like that when you are top of the division.

"Newcastle will look back on this game and think they have been very fortunate to have got anything out of it, let along win it.

"I saw the referee in the tunnel at the end and he said if he has got it wrong, he apologies. That is no good to us now.

"I accept it is a tough role to do and there were a lot of bodies in there but that was a clear penalty.

"Jermaine wouldn't have gone down if he had an opportunity to score like that.

"It has cost us from getting anything out of the game but our players were magnificent today.

"The way they worked and stopped Newcastle from playing was superb.

"Chris Maxwell hardly had anything to do but we worked their goalkeeper so much and asked questions of them.

"Some of the Newcastle players who are internationals, were non-existent today.

"Unfortunately we didn't get what we deserved from the game but we can be really proud of what we have done today."

Newcastle scored twice in 12 minutes during the second half, Aleksandar Mitrovic netting both - that is four goals in two games for the Serbian front man against North End this week.

Beckford, on as a substitute, pulled a goal back in the 90th minute and then North End laid siege to the Magpies goal in stoppage-time.

The club are investigating after coins were thrown on to the pitch from the Town End in the direction of Newcastle right-back Deandre Yedlin during stoppage-time.

Yedlin was having treatment behind the goal at the time after clashing heads with PNE striker Simon Makienok.

It is understood that the coins did not cause the cut on Yedlin's head.