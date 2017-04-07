PNE agent fees revealed

Preston North End spent £482,047 on agents/intermediaries fees between February 2016 and January this year.

The figure was the fifth lowest in the Championship, with Ipswich (£303,978), Rotherham (£261,633), Barnsley (£188,209) and Burton Albion (£163,331) paying less.

North End's fees covered 18 deals - incoming transfers, loans and contract renewals.

Newcastle were the biggest spenders on agents in the division, paying out more than £10m, while Aston Villa spent £5.4m.

Thirteen Championship clubs spent more than £1m in fees.

The agents/intermediaries fee figures were released by the Football Association on Friday afternoon.

They show that English clubs spent £220m paying agents, a rise of £160m from the last figures released in 2014/15.

Premier League clubs paid out a total of £174m, Manchester City the biggest spenders with an outlay of £26.3m.