PNE ace Robinson is a rising star

Callum Robinson hopes he is repaying Preston North End’s faith in him after a flying start to the new season.

Boss Simon Grayson believes the versatile attacker has been the star man at Deepdale in the early part of the campaign having continued his fine run with the second goal in the 3-0 win against Cardiff on Tuesday night.

After several loan spells with North End, the 21-year-old signed a three-year deal to become a permanent fixture with the Lilywhites in the summer and is going from strength to strength.

Robinson said: “I’m learning under a gaffer who believes in me and that’s the key thing and why I moved to this football club.

“The coaching staff and the players – they believe in me.

“In my position, if people want to give me the ball I’m only going to get better whenever I play.”

The England youth international has played in several positions, impressing both out wide and leading the line as he continues to work on his all-round game. Robinson said: “I want to score goals, every forward wants to score goals.

“If I can create goals though, get assists and just be involved in attacks then I don’t mind that as well.

“There’s also working hard for the team when I can, that’s all the gaffer and coaching staff ask from me.

“I’m really enjoying my time here at the moment.”

Tuesday night saw Robinson play from the left with Aiden McGeady playing on the right, the pair giving Cardiff problems all night long.

He said: “He’s a great player to play with and he’s similar to myself in that he’s direct with the ball and he wants to play one-twos, be creative and make things happen.

“We can both play out wide or as two 10s.

“We enjoyed it and when we had the chance, we both got at our full backs and tried to make things happen.

“It’s great playing with Aiden and the team in general.”

The win over the Bluebirds saw things really come together for PNE.

Grayson’s men had been edged out on numerous occasions so far this season having lost five of their opening six Championship games by a single goal.

Now the challenge is to match the Cardiff display going forwards, starting with a trip to the capital to face Brentford on Saturday.

Robinson said: “We’ll move on, we have to because the Championship games come thick and fast.

“That’s the benchmark now, but there’s no easy games in this league and Brentford away is tough.

“They’ll look at our game and know we’ll be heading there confident but we’ve just got to go again and whatever team the gaffer picks will give it a go.

“It was a great performance and we want to kick on now.”