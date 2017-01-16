Paul is Hunting for more goals

Paul Huntington admitted his goal in the victory over Brighton was long overdue – it was his first since the play-off final at Wembley.

His 19-month wait to find the net ended when he headed home a free-kick from Paul Gallagher to put PNE in front against Albion who had come to Deepdale as Championship leaders.

Callum Robinson scored early in the second half to give them a two-goal lead and help knock the visitors off the summit.

Huntington said: “It had been a while since I scored so it was nice to see the ball in the net.

“I said to Gally after that it was like old times really.

“When we came up from League One, we were a lot more deadly than we were last season.

“No centre-backs scored last season but Tom Clarke has stepped up this season so I knew I needed to pull my finger out – the manager is always saying we should be getting on the end of things.

“As a defender, the clean sheet was more pleasing and to beat the team who were top of the league and unbeaten in 18 games was excellent.

“Getting the second goal was important because at 1-0, however well you are playing, you can still be very vulnerable as we have found to our cost.

“For the second, it was a great ball by Daryl Horgan and Callum did well to put it away.

“I thought Daryl was very good, we’ve seen glimpses in training of what he’s about.”