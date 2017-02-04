Oakwell stalemate right says PNE boss

Simon Grayson admitted Preston North End's goalless draw with Barnsley at Oakwell was a fair result.

Both sides could have nicked it in the second half, PNE's best chance being a header in added-on time from Jordan Hugill which Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies saved.

Simon Grayson with Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom

But much of the contest was a physical battle played outside the boxes.

North End manager Grayson said: "It was a fair result, I don't think either team really created too many clear-cut chances.

"There was a lot of play in the middle of the park and out wide but both teams didn't have that cutting edge to break down two resilient defences.

"After what happened the other night at Cardiff, I thought we put together a good team performance.

"We had a blatant penalty turned down in the first half when Jordan Hugill was fouled.

"There wasn't too much in the game and matches like that hinge on a little bit of magic."

Grayson picked a solid 4-4-2 system, Alan Browne earning a start in midfield alongside former Barnsley loan man Ben Pearson.

In attack, Hugill was partnered by Simon Makienok as North End went for power up front.

"You have to be competitive in any game without over-stepping the mark which neither team did," said Grayson.

"Tackles flew in which was good from our perspective after we hadn't got close enough to Cardiff on Tuesday night to stop them playing.

"We were much better today with that side of the game.

"We wanted to go with Simon Makienok and Jordan Hugill up front together.

"You talk about strikers getting good service, early on in the game Paul Gallagher played a good ball in which Simon headed straight at the keeper.

"Anyone looking at this game beforehand would have predicted there being goals but instead it finished goalless.

"That happens in the Championship, you have to work hard to earn points, win the battle first to see where it takes you.

"It is a point for us which we would have taken against a strong team and now we have to build on it."