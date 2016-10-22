Norwich City v PNE

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson named an unchanged side for the Lilywhites' clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Grayson stuck with the same starting XI and bench of substitutes who were involved in last Wednesday night's 3-1 victory over Huddersfield.

There was a tweak of formation, with North End set to start in a 4-3-3 system rather than the 4-4-2 which was used in midweek.

For the first time in a competitive game this season, PNE were wearing their navy blue and white away kit.

Norwich: McGovern, Pinto, Martin, Klose, Olsson, Tettey, Dorrans, Jacob Murphy, Hoolahan, Brady. Subs: Naismith, Oliveira, Pritchard, Bennett, Josh Murphy, Thompson, Ruddy.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Pearson, Johnson, Pringle, Gallagher, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Humphrey, Browne, Makienok, Doyle, Spurr, Huntington, Lindegaard.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)