No panic for Preston boss Alex Neil with week to go in transfer window

Preston boss Alex Neil says North End will not be drawn into the transfer frenzy with a week to go until the window shuts.

The Lilywhites have thus far brought in six new faces with Rotherham right-back, Darnell Fisher and Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi arriving on Neil’s watch.

Darnell Fisher (front) was Alex Neil's first signing as Preston North End boss

While some clubs splash the cash and bid to drastically reshape their squads, the man in charge at Deepdale is simply looking to supplement what he has already got.

PNE have picked up seven points from their opening four games against some of the division’s top sides – a trip to Middlesbrough is next up on Saturday.

As well as adding to his strength in depth, Neil also remains keen to try and get some of his fringe players out for much-needed game-time.

“We’ve got our constraints and we want to try and improve the squad between now and the window ending,” the North End boss said.

“There’s certainly no need to go and panic buy.

“I think we showed on Saturday putting young Josh Earl in that we’ve got some young kids who deserve a chance.

“If I think they’re ready then I’ll put them in, if I don’t then I’ll have to go and try and sign some other players.

“There are a few players that hopefully we can try and get out so they can get football elsewhere and then I’m hoping to try and add a couple to the squad before the window shuts.

“We’re looking to strengthen, just to give the squad a hand.

“We’re a young squad and if we can add a couple to help us then that would be great.”

Neil could also see his numbers boosted by the return of established squad members from injury.

Paul Gallagher’s concussion after his knock against Derby is still being carefully monitored with the midfielder not back in training.

Declan Rudd is, however, expected to be available after the international break that follows this weekend’s trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Calum Woods and John Welsh also played 90 and 45 minutes respectively in a behind-closed-doors game against Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Later that day, Neil headed to the North East to watch Middlesbrough’s 3-0 EFL Cup win over Scunthorpe.

“I don’t think it’s going to be the same team that played on Tuesday night but most teams have got a certain pattern,” Neil said.

“Regardless of the personnel they generally do the same things.

“For us, we’re just focused on what we’re trying to do and that’s keep doing the things we’ve done well, while improving on the bits we need to improve on.”