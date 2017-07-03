No move for May before PNE appoint their new manager

Preston won’t let Stevie May leave Deepdale without their new manager having the chance to work with him.

The striker is the subject of strong interest from Aberdeen who have made a bid for him.

North End’s view is that May deserves to show a new boss what he can do after his recovery from a serious knee injury which threatened to halt his career.

May tore three ligaments in his right knee at Fulham in November 2015 and returned to first-team action 14 months later.

His first start came in the penultimate game of last term against Rotherham, one he marked with a superb finish for Preston’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

The 24-year-old started the final game of the season too at Wolves.

Aberdeen’s interest in May dates back to January when they tried to sign him on loan.

The Dons have stayed in regular contact with North End since then.

Talking at the weekend about his interest in May, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: “I’m reluctant to speak too much about it.

“My regard for Stevie is well-known but he’s Preston’s player.

“ He’s somebody we’ve had conversations about with them but they’ve got a bit to sort out themselves at the minute.

“It’s their call ultimately and, obviously, they’ve got a manager to appoint.”

Another PNE striker who is attracting interest is Eoin Doyle, the Irishman wanted by Wigan.

Latics are managed now by Paul Cook who signed Doyle for Chesterfield and took him on loan at Portsmouth last term.

It is believed that any move by Wigan for Doyle depends on them making a sale to free up space on their budget for wages and a fee.

PNE are working through the process of finding a new manager in the wake of Simon Grayson’s move to Sunderland last Thursday.

They have received more than 30 applications for the job and are currently in the process of whittling that list down.

On Saturday, North End put out a statement to say they had not reached the stage of interviewing candidates, amid speculation that they were due to meet with some of the applicants.

PNE want a new man in place quickly but also do not want to rush headlong into an appointment and not get the right one.

They play Bamber Bridge in their opening friendly on Friday night before heading to Ireland for a training camp.

On their return, North End face Stockport on July 15 and they would their manager in place by then, if not in time to go to Ireland.