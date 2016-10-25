Newcastle v PNE

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson rang the changes for the EFL Cup clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Only Bailey Wright and Ben Pringle kept their places in the starting XI as Grayson rotated his squad following last Saturday's win at Norwich - no doubt with half an eye on the weekend's league meeting with the Magpies.

Simon Makienok - PNE's hat-trick hero in the previous round at Bournemouth - Liam Grimshaw and Ben Davies were among those to come into the side.

Former Newcastle defender Paul Huntington, who made 16 appearances at the start of his career for the Toon, was also in the side.

On the bench there was a return for Jermaine Beckford after two months on the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury.

Newcastle:Sels, Yedlin, Mbemba, Hanley, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Colback, Atsu, Diame, Mitrovic. Subs: Clark, Anita, Shelvey, Gouffran, Perez, Gayle, Darlow.

PNE: Lindegaard, Wright, Huntington, Davies, Humphrey, Grimshaw, Browne, Pringle, Spurr, Doyle, Makienok. Subs: Beckford, Johnson, Clarke, Gallagher, Robinson, Hugill, Maxwell.

Referee: Andy Madley (West Yorkshire)