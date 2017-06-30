New PNE deal for Barkhuizen

Preston North End front man Tom Barkhuizen has agreed a new three-year contract.

The deal runs until the summer of 2020 and replaces the contract he signed when he joined North End from Morecambe in January.

Barkhuizen, 23, made a big impact at Deepdale following the switch from the Shrimps.

After some impressive cameo appearances from the bench, he scored six goals in his first six starts.

He was the Championship player of the month for March and won the goal of the month award at the same time for his curling strike against Reading.

Barkhuizen said: "I was told when I first signed that if I did well that I would get rewarded.

"The first week after the season finished, my agent came in and it was the easiest decision I've made for a very long time.

“I think they had agreed everything within half an hour and thankfully today I've got it signed and we can look forward to the season ahead.

“I want to become more consistent, I think over last season at both clubs I was pretty consistent and hopefully I can take that into this season and play plenty of games for this club and do well.”

Barkhuizen underwent hernia surgery in May and has fully recovered to start pre-season training this week.