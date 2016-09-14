New deals for Preston pair

Paul Gallagher and Jordan Hugill have signed new contracts with Preston North End.

They become the fifth and sixth PNE players respectively, to have agreed fresh terms in the last fortnight, joining Daniel Johnson, Paul Huntington, Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham.

Jordan Hugill celebrates his goal against Cardiff

Gallagher 32, has signed a two-year contract which runs until the summer of 2018. His previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season.

He joined North End in October 2013 on loan from Leicester and signed permanently in May 2015.

In that time, he has pulled on the Preston shirt 144 times, scoring 28 goals.

Gallagher said: “I’ve enjoyed myself so far, I’ve had plenty of happy times here and hopefully there is a lot more to come and I’m looking forward to it.

“I think I am probably playing the best football of my career and I’m probably the happiest I have been in my career, and if you are happy you are going to perform on the pitch.”

Hugill’s new deal is for three years, running to June 2019.

This is the 24-year-old striker’s third season with the club, having joined from Port Vale in June 2014.

On Tuesday night, Hugill scored his ninth goal for North End in the 3-0 victory over Cardiff City.

The majority of his appearances have come from the bench but PNE boss Simon Grayson sees plenty of promise in him.

Hugill said: “I still have a lot of hard work to go and lot of improving to do to make sure that I am starting every week, which is the aim next – as well as scoring more goals.”

Grayson is pleasded to get these latest deals done.

he said: “We are delighted to secure these two players on new deals, they both have a big part to play going forward and so it’s another step in the right direction for us.

“Paul Gallagher comes into the bracket of the experienced players who are hoping to keep playing but also help develop the younger players so we are delighted.

“He plays a big part in how we play as a team and so we are delighted he has signed a new deal and it’s another key player that we have secured for another year.

“Jordan has come to this football club and has kept on improving and improving and last night just typifies what he is all about.

“We are delighted that we’ve secured someone like him because he is good to work with, good around the dressing room and hopefully he will keep improving.”