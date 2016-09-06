New deal for PNE skipper

Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke has signed a new contract at Deepdale.

The three-year deal runs until the summer of 2019, Clarke following in the footsteps of team-mates Daniel Johnson and Paul Huntington who agreed fresh terms last week.

Clarke has made 151 starts and three substitute appearances since joining PNE on a Bosman from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2013.

“I’m really pleased to have got this done and over the line,” said the 28-year-old.

“We had been talking since quite early in pre-season and it is good to have put it all to bed ahead of a busy period of games over the next few weeks.

“When I first signed for Preston three years ago, I said my aim was to make sure I was available to play as many games as possible.

“I have played more than 150 games now and over the next three years I will be looking to play many more.

“This is a great club to be at, with great fans, and we want to build on what we did last season.

“We’ve not started this season brilliantly and that is something we want to put right.”

Clarke quickly established himself in Preston’s defence after his move to Deepdale and has been a regular ever since, operating both in the centre of defence and at right-back.

Scoring the winner in the derby victory over Blackpool in only his second competitive appearance for PNE, ensured him fans’ favourite status.

His previous contract had been due to run out at the end of this season and he is one of a handful of the current squad who North End officials have been negotiating with in recent weeks.

Last week, midfielder Johnson signed a three-year contract and centre-back Huntington a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.