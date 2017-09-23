Neil felt PNE needed to be better

Alex Neil was disappointed with Preston North End's attacking play in the goalless draw with Millwall at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites could not find a way past a solid visitors' set-up, although did have the best chance of the game when Josh Harrop couldn't make a proper connection with Tom Barkhuizen's cross in front of goal in the second half.

PNE manager Alex Neil

Neil said: "I thought it was a tough-fought game, I didn't think there were a huge amount of chances either side.

"There was one great opportunity and we had it.

"It is probably one of those games if you win 1-0, you are happy the game is done and you have the points.

"Millwall were always going to come and make it difficult, any game they have lost this year has been by one goal.

Jordan Hugill is crowded out by the Millwall defence

"The last thing we could do - and I said it to the players before the game - was to get complacent.

"It was a tough game and Millwall made it that way.

"I thought we matched that side of things, but I would have liked to have seen us to do a bit better."

North End stayed in fourth place and head into Tuesday night's visit to Hull City unbeaten in six games.

But Neil saw this one as a missed opportunity.

Asked whether it was a point won or two dropped, Neil said: "It was a home game which wanted to win.

"You could see by our line-up that we went really aggressive and wanted to win the game.

"I would probably argue that most of our attacking technical players were on the pitch in terms of who I think can win games with their form.

"It didn't really work that way, when we hit the ball forward we didn't have enough quality on it.

"I thought Jordan Hugill struggled to keep it at the top end of the pitch, I didn't think Tom Barkhuizen was in the game as much as normal.

"Sean Maguire looked lively but without really threatening their goal and Josh Harrop flitted in and out of the game.

"Both defences got the better of the attacking players."