Mo is Gunners’ secret weapon!

Arsenal had a surprise new face training with the squad in preparation for Saturday night’s third round FA Cup-tie with Preston North End at Deepdale - none other than newly-knighted Mo Farah!

Farah, honoured in the New Year’s list, got involved in some light work at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground before posing for pictures with his heroes.

Farah, a four-time Olympic gold medallist after his 5,000m and 10,000m doubles at London and Rio, even donned a personalised club tracksuit and was all smiles as he battled with Danny Welbeck in a battle for possession.

However, he will have been keen to take care following the striker’s long-awaited comeback from injury.

The 33-year-old’s love of the Gunners is well known as he once tried to call his son Arsenal while he has featured in charity games in the past.