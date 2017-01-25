McGeady tips Irish winger Horgan to make an impact with PNE

Aiden McGeady says fellow winger Daryl Horgan can be ‘his own man’ at Preston North End after a promising start to his time at Deepdale.

Similarities have been drawn between the Irish pair, Horgan having pulled on a PNE shirt three times since arriving from Dundalk.

McGeady, who is on loan at North End from Everton for the season, said: “From what I’ve seen Daryl is his own man.

“Whether we are similar I’m not too sure,

“He’s quite direct and likes to get at players.

“It’s been a good move for both Daryl and Andy Boyle, coming from the League of Ireland.

“This is their chance to make that step-up to Championship football.”

McGeady first came across Horgan and Boyle when he was in the Republic of Ireland squad with them last October for a World Cup qualifying game against Austria.

In the build-up to the pair agreeing moves to Deepdale last month, Lilywhites boss Simon Grayson spoke with McGeady about them.

“I knew them, I spoke to them quite a bit while I was away,” said McGeady.

“The manager actually asked me about them before they signed.

“I was saying ‘to be honest, I’ve not seen that much because I only trained with them for three or four days but from what I’ve seen they look good’.

“They might want to give me a little bit because I put in a good word for them!

“They’ve settled in well, it is the same with any player that comes here, they just seem to settle in well to the group.

“I’ve found that myself too.”

Horgan made his Preston bow as a late sub in the FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

He started the 2-0 victory over Brighton the following week, setting-up the second goal with a great through ball for Callum Robinson.

He was back on the bench at Aston Villa last Saturday, joining the action on the hour mark and playing his part in PNE’s fightback to drew 2-2.

The Villa Park clash was McGeady’s 16th appearance for Preston, with the former Spartak Moscow wide man having become increasingly influential in games.

Meanwhile, PNE striker Eoin Doyle is subject of loan interest from Portsmouth and Bolton.

Both clubs have enquired about the 28-year-old who has fallen down the pecking order.

Pompey’s link with him comes through their boss Paul Cook who managed him at Chesterfield.

Doyle featured in a friendly game for PNE against Bury at the Shakers’ training ground yesterday.

North End letting Doyle go is likely to be dependant on an incoming deal being lined-up, with them chasing Robbie Keane who has left LA Galaxy.