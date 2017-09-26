Match report: Hull 1 PNE 2

Goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Callum Robinson gave Preston North End victory over Hull City at the KCON Stadium.

Robinson netted the winner in the 88th minute, heading home a cross from fellow substitute Daryl Horgan.

PNE celebrate their winner

In the first half, Barkhuizen had given North End the lead with a fine finish from a tight angle after a Paul Huntington header had been saved by Tigers keeper Allan McGregor.

Hull wiped-out that advantage five minutes after the interval, Jarrod Bowen scoring from close range.

Chances came at either end in an extremely open second half before Robinson popped up to find the net and give PNE their second away victory on the bounce.

It was their first win on Hull territory for a quarter of a century, the last one having been a 4-2 success in September 1992.

PNE celebrate Tom Barkhuizen's opener

Alan Browne replacing Josh Harrop had been the only change to the North End side to the one which had started last Saturday's draw with Millwall.

The Irishman started in the No.10 role behind Jordan Hugill, with Sean Maguire playing down the right and Barkhuizen on the left.

PNE made the early running with Hugill sending a shot from 20 yards too high, Browne then intercepting a poor clearance from McGregor and driving forward, only to put a poor cross into the box.

At the other end, Seb Larsson's low shot from outside the box was comfortably gathered by Chris Maxwell.

In the 34th minute North End went so close to opening the scoring when Daniel Johnson lifted a fine ball over the top of the Hull back line, Barkhuizen letting it drop over his shoulder before letting fly with a volley.

McGregor pushed the shot out, Browne first to the rebound and hitting a powerful low shot which Michael Dawson hacked away from inside the six-yard box.

The visitors finally made their pressure count eight minutes before half-time with a fine Barkhuizen goal.

Before it, Dawson had been booked for a word out of place to referee James Linington after a foul on Josh Earl won North End a free-kick.

When the free-kick was worked forward, Barkhuizen got possession on the left hand side of the box and chipped over a cross to the far post.

It was met by Huntington who sent a powerful header back across goal, McGregor diving at full-stretch to get a glove to it, the ball falling to Barkhuizen a yard in from the byline who squeezed a shot with the outside of his left boot into the net.

McGregor and then Frazier Campbell were booked for dissent in the aftermath, presumably complaining about the free-kick in the build-up.

Hull levelled less than five minutes into the second half and it was a poor goal for North End to concede.

Substitute Kamil Grosicki chipped a free-kick into the box which seemed to catch the defence out as they pushed up.

Campbell headed it down towards the far post where Bowen knocked it into the net from close range.

A swift response by North End saw Hugill bullet a header just wide from a Browne free-kick.

Just past the hour, Browne's pass down the right channel found Barkhuizen who skipped two challenges as he cut into the box before over-hitting a cross when he would have been better shooting.

In the 67th minute, a double PNE change saw Harrop and Robinson replace Hugill and John Welsh.

Maguire moved into the centre forward role, with Harrop playing off him in the hole.

The game became increasing stretched as the second half progressed, with chances coming at both ends.

Johnson led a Preston counter-attack after intercepting a Hull corner, driving up the pitch before finding Maguire with a pass, his shot going wide.

When a corner from Browne was only partly cleared by the home defence, Huntington drove a low shot goalwards which McGregor saved well with his legs.

Hull had two great openings in quick succession of one another, the North End goal living a charmed life.

David Meyler's 78th minute shot was blocked by Huntington, the rebound coming to Grosicki on the edge of the box, the Polish winger's powerful drive touched on to the bar by Maxwell.

Moments later, Grosicki's free-kick from the left found Michael Hector running in unmarked at the back post but the defender looped a header over the bar.

Just when it looked like North End might settle for the draw, they hit the winner in the 88th minute.

Harrop nipped in to steal possession off a stray Hull pass and played the ball to Horgan who went down the right side of the box and appeared to over-run it at one point.

But he recovered and hung up a cross which Robinson headed into the roof of the net from close range.

There was still time for Preston to hit the woodwork, Harrop's low shot after he had dribbled inside from the left, pushed against the post by McGregor.

Hull: McGregor; Tomori (Grosicki 46), Dawson, Hector; Aina, Irvine, Meyler, Kingsley (Clark 25); Bowen, Larsson, Campbell (Dicko 84) Subs (not used): Mazuch, Toral, Henriksen, Mannion.

PNE: Maxwell, Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Earl, Welsh (Robinson 67), Johnson, Maguire, Browne, Barkhuizen (Horgan 78), Hugill (Harrop 67). Subs (not used): Woods, Spurr, Mavididii, Hudson.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)