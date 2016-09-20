Match report: Bournemouth 2 PNE 3 (after extra-time)

Simon Makienok netted a hat-trick to fire Preston North End past Premier League side Bournemouth and into the fourth round of the League Cup.

The goals were the Great Dane's first in a PNE shirt, this only his second start for the club since joining on loan in the summer from Italian side Palermo.

Makienok put North End ahead in the 10th minute, a lead they held until early in the second half when Lewis Grabban equalised from the penalty spot.

Dan Gosling then scored from close range to give Eddie Howe's men the advantage but Makienok rose to head home a Chris Humphrey cross for an 85th minute equaliser.

That took the contest into extra-time, Makienok hooking in a deflected winner in the 111th minute.

It was no more than Preston deserved for a wholehearted performance, Makienok attracting the headlines at one end but Chris Maxwell also performing very well in the Lilywhites' goal.

Simon Grayson had made 10 changes to the side which lost 5-0 at Brentford last Saturday, the PNE boss wanting to use his full squad as well as having one eye on Friday night's derby with Wigan.

Greg Cunningham was the only one of the starting XI from the weekend to make the team again, that partly because Tommy Spurr was ruled out through illness - Liam Grimshaw also missed out as he was ill.

It was the same theme in the Bournemouth team, with Eddie Howe making 11 changes to the side beaten 4-0 at Manchester City.

North End lined-up in a 3-5-2 system, Bailey Wright, Paul Huntington and Ben Davies forming the back three.

Cunningham and Humphrey were the wing-backs, the three midfield berths occupied by John Welsh, Ben Pearson and Ben Pringle.

Up front, Makienok was supported by Daniel Johnson.

Preston drew first blood, their 10th minute opener the reward for a confident start in which they had moved the ball well and looked solid.

Humphrey took possession down the right-wing, exchanged a one-two with Johsnon, before sending a cross into the box which Makienok touched down into the path of Pringle, the midfielder's shot blocked on the line by Nathan Ake.

The ball cannoned out of the box and was returned by Welsh to Makienok who drilled a powerful low shot through the legs of goalkeeper Adam Federici.

Bournemouth rarely threatened in the opening stages, their first chance being a shot from Tyrone Mings which cleared the bar by some distance.

As the half-hour mark approached, Pringle's cross from the left found Makienok, his chest down finding Pearson whose volley from 12 yards was pushed behind by Federici.

Chirs Maxwell was seriously tested for the first time in the 31st minute, Brad Smith having escaped the attentions of the PNE defence down the inside-left channel.

Former Liverpool player Smith drilled a low left-foot goalwards which Maxwell got enough on to take it past the far post and behind for a corner.

In first-half stoppage-time, Pearson's shot from the edge of the box deflecting off a defender's boot and passing inches the wrong side of the target.

Just 90 seconds into the second period, North End counter-attacked in search of a second goal and were not too far away from it.

Makienok took the ball up field, finding Johnson with a pass before DJ played him back in on the right side of the box.

He hit a low shot which caught a deflection, the ball going wide of the far post for a corner.

The resulting corner was cleared out of the box as far as Pearson, the midfielder's first-time volley going high over the bar.

Bournemouth levelled in the 54th minute from the penalty spot, a free-kick from Max Gradel hitting Pringle's arm in the defensive wall, referee Simon Hooper immediately pointing to the spot.

Grabban stepped up and sent Maxwell the wrong way from 12 yards with a calm right-foot shot.

The Cherries had their tails up at this point, another Grabban free-kick - given after Pringle had been booked for bringing him down - clearing the angle of near post and bar by a matter of inches.

In the 69th minute, Smith's shot from 20 yards hit the foot of Welsh who had slid across to block, the ball looping goalwards and forcing Maxwell to tip over the bar at full stretch.

The Premier League hosts took the lead in the 75th minute, Grabban getting the better of Davies down the Bournemouth right, his cross travelling through a sea of legs to the back post where Gosling supplied the finishing touch.

A shot from Pringle which Federici dived to parry almost brought an equaliser, the keeper quickly getting to his feet to block Humphrey's effort from the rebound.

There was no denying North End a leveller in the 85th minute though, Humphrey lifting a cross into the middle which Makienok rose to meet and angle a header across the keeper into the net.

Only a Federici save then denied them a late winner, Pringle's corner met by Huntington whose header was parried away by the keeper diving to his left.

Five minutes into the first-half of extra-time, Maxwell pulled off a good save to push Gradel's low shot behind at the near post.

The keeper then saved well again with his feet to deny substitute Lys Mousset.

Makienok's hat-trick was completed six minutes into the second-half of extra-time, the striker's hooked shot after Eoin Doyle had found him, clipping a defender and looping over Federici into the net.

Bournemouth: Federici, Wilson (Mousset 46), Mings (Jordan 105), Ake, Smith, Fraser (Hyndman 90), Gosling, Cook, Gradel, Grabben, Afobe. Subs (not used): Harfield, Buckley, O'Connell, Allsop.

PNE: Maxwell, Wright, Huntington, Davies, Humphrey (Robinson 102), Welsh, Pearson, Pringle, Cunningham (Clarke 67), Johnson (Doyle 76), Makienok. Subs (not used): Browne, Hugill, Smith, Hudson.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Attendance: 7,595 (293 PNE)