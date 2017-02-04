Match report: Barnsley 0 PNE 0

Preston North End and Barnsley cancelled one another out in a goalless draw at Oakwell.

A draw was a fair result, both sides having chances but overall not quite doing enough to be deserving of the three points.

Simon Makienok challenges Barnsley's Josh Scowen

In stoppage-time, Jordan Hugill saw a header clawed off the line by Tykes keeper Adam Davies, while Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw had earlier been denied by a goalline clearance from Greg Cunningham.

North End felt that they should have had a penalty in the first half when Hugill got a shove in the back from Gethin Jones.

Simon Grayson had made two changes to the side beat at Cardiff last Tuesday, Alan Browne and Simon Makienok returning to the starting Xi at the expense of Daniel Johnson and Daryl Horgan.

North End started in a 4-4-2, with Aiden McGeady on the right-wing and Paul Gallagher on the left, Makienok and Hugill forming the attack.

The first half was somewhat ragged, both sides having their moments without particularly getting a grip on proceedings.

In the 13th minute, Ryan Kent slid a free-kick down the right hand side of the box which Josh Scowen chased and got away a shot, Greg Cunningham sliding across to block at the expense of a corner.

PNE's first decent sight of a goal was a McGeady cross which clipped off a Barnsley boot and deflected across the face of the six-yard box.

In their next attack, Gallagher's centre found Makienok in the middle, the Dane's header going too close to keeper Adam Davies to saved low down.

Paul Huntington came to Preston's aid when a long ball forward seemed to be left to each other by Chris Maxwell and Tom Clarke, Huntington getting back to clear the danger.

A fine Gallagher pass played in Hugill behind the Tykes defence on the right hand side of the box, the striker's low shot going just wide of the far post.

Hugill had a shout for a penalty two minutes before the interval when he appeared to get a push in the back from Jones but the referee waved play on.

In the first piece of action of the second half, Hugill got away down the right channel and put a low cross into the box which was taken away from Makienok by Roberts' sliding clearance.

At the other end, Adam Armstrong tried his luck from 35 yards after seeing Maxwell off his line, the striker's first-time chip going over the bar but not before giving the Preston keeper a nervous moment.

McGeady earned PNE a free-kick 22 yards out when he was tugged back by Scowen in the 58th minute, the Barnsley man going into the book for the challenge.

Gallagher took the free-kick, whipping it past the wall but wide of the target.

Callum Robinson replaced Gallagher in the 66th minute, it being a straight swap with Robinson going to the left-wing.

It needed a clearance off the line by Cunningham to prevent the hosts taking the lead, the PNE left-back blocking Bradshaw's far-post effort.

North End's second sub saw Jermaine Beckford replace Makienok in the 72nd minute.

They finished with a bit of a flourish, putting plenty of pressure on the hosts in the closing stages.

As the contest moved into stoppage-time, North End almost snatched it, Hugill's header goalbound until Davies threw himself back to tip it away.

Barnsley: Davies, Jones, Roberts, MacDonald, Elder, Watkins, James, Scowen, Kent (Hedges 82), Armstrong, Bradshaw (Hammill 69). Subs (not used): Evans, Jackson, Moncur, Lee, Townsend.

PNE: Maxwell, Browning, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham, McGeady, Pearson, Browne, Gallagher (Robinson 66), Hugill, Makienok (Beckford 72). Subs (not used): Vermijl, Horgan, Johnson, May, Lindegaard.

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Attendance: 12,519 (1,269 PNE)