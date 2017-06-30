Kelly: I'm staying with PNE

Preston North End goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly will not be following Simon Grayson to Sunderland.

Kelly posted on Twitter on Friday evening that he was staying at North End.

The former Republic of Ireland and PNE keeper is helping first-team coach Steve Thompson take pre-season training after Grayson's exit on Thursday.

Assistant manager Glynn Snodin left North End to join Grayson at the Stadium of Light.

PNE officials are compiling a shortlist of candidates to replace Grayson and hope to start interviewing early next.