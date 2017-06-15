Keeper Rudd heading for PNE

Preston North End are closing in on a deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Declan Rudd.

Rudd is no stranger to Deepdale, having made 69 appearances for North End in two loan spells in 2013 and 2014.

Declan Rudd with PNE goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly

It has been reported that a £1m fee has been agreed between PNE and the Canaries, however the figure is believed to be much less.

A new keeper was always on Preston's shopping list this summer after Anders Lindegaard was released, with competition needed for Chris Maxwell who was first-choice from the end of September onwards last season.

Norfolk-born Rudd has been with Norwich since he was at school but has had limited first-team opportunities there.

He joined North End on loan in January 2013, playing 14 games that season.

Rudd then spent the whole of the 2013/14 campaign on loan, starting 55 league and cup games.

Last season the 26-year-old was on loan at Charlton Athletic.