Keeper Declan has Premier memories

Declan Rudd’s decision to join Preston last week saw the keeper cut ties with Norwich after an 18-year association.

Rudd starts pre-season training with North End on Thursday, returning to the club where he spent 18 months on loan in 2013 and 2014.

It will probably seem a bit strange for him not to have links with Norwich anymore.

After all, Rudd joined them aged eight and they were his local club.

He played in the Premier League for the Canaries, a feat the 26-year-old hopes he can repeat with PNE.

Rudd told the Post: “To get a run of games in the Premier League was really good.

“I played 11 games and I just wish that had gone on for a bit longer than it did.

“One of the games in the Premier League was against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“It was quite special as it was Wayne Rooney’s 500th game for United.

“They presented him with a plaque on the pitch before the game.

“Norwich went and beat United 2-1 that day which was a great result.

“My run of games in the Premier League included two against Tottenham who were flying at the time.

“Unfortunately my run in the team came to an end a bit sooner than I wanted.

“But I enjoyed it and they certainly gave me the taste for more.”

Rudd might have spent 18 years attached to Norwich but his career statistics show that he’s played for Preston more than any club.

He started 69 games in the PNE goalkeeper’s jersey from February 2013 through to May 2014.

Last season, Rudd turned out 40 times for Charlton during a loan spell with the London club.

He started 30 games for Norwich and played four times as a substitute.

“I was at Norwich 18 years, a long time,” said Rudd.

“There were the loan spells here and at Charlton but I was always tied to Norwich.

“I think this was the right time to cut those ties so that I can finally make a career.

“I had 18 great years with Norwich and I was a Norwich fan as a kid – I’ve got a lot to thank them for.”

Rudd will compete with Chris Maxwell for the gloves at PNE, with the pair having the pre-season to impress.

North End have seven friendlies arranged in July as they build-up to the campaign’s kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday on August 5 at Deepdale.