'Kamikaze' football cost PNE says Grayson

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson described his side's performance in the closing stages of the drubbing by Brentford as 'kamikaze'.

The Lilywhites were beaten 5-0 at Griffin Park, with three of the goals coming in a crazy last seven minutes as they collapsed under the Bees' pressure.

After making the better start to the game, they fell behind to Scott Hogan's 34th minute opener - the former Rochdale striker went on to complete a hat-trick.

Not until the 74th minute did the home side net their second, Harlee Dean firing home from a corner.

Hogan struck in the 83rd and 87th minute, either side of a Chris Humphrey own goal.

Grayson said: "We started the game really well, we were on top and created some good chances - counter-attacked well.

"I think Brentford scored the first goal against the run of play, I don't think Anders Lindegaard had a save to make in the first half.

"At half-time we said keep doing the same things and we started the second half really positively.

"Then a lack of responsibility right the way through the team has cost us.

"After 74 minutes at 1-0, you never saw that result coming.

"Again, their second goal came against the run of play - a player doesn't take responsibility at a corner.

"From then it was a kamikaze performance from the players, you have to play with your head as well as your heart to make sure you stay in games.

"Even a 2-0 we had a chance to get back into, but in the last 15 minutes we were throwing bodies forward, even with 10 men when Marnick Vermijl had to go off after we had used our three substitutes.

"Maybe we had to accept a defeat at that point but do it in a manner that doesn't hit your confidence.

"How we have gone from being a decent team in the win against Cardiff last Tuesday to losing 5-0, I will never know."

It was the heaviest defeat of Grayson's tenure, in fact it was North End's biggest loss since Wigan beat them by the same scoreline in December 2004.

Grayson said: "It is about people taking responsibility on the pitch.

"We can't stand with them on the pitch and tell them what to do - we can give them enough information in the week leading up to games but they have to stand up for themselves on the pitch.

"There were players on that pitch who have played 200, 300, 400, 500 games and they have to drag their team-mates by the throat at times to say 'this is what we need to do'.

"We have never been beaten by five since I have been here, it was a result we didn't see coming and it has not got to happen again.

"The manner in which we lost the game was hugely disappointing.

"If you look at all the goals, Brentford didn't have to work for any of them, they were given away.

"At the other end, we need to learn to take our chances when they come along.

"For the last 10-15 minutes we were too open with 10 men against a good team.

"We have to analyse the whole situation and make sure it doesn't happen again because it is very sad and sickening this result has happened."