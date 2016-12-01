It was Robinson...by a nose!

Preston front man Callum Robinson was delighted to have scored his fourth goal of the season last weekend, even if he got a painful blow to the face doing so.

The 21-year-old admits the ball went in off his nose in the 1-1 draw against Burton Albion for one of the more bizarre goals of his career.

Robinson’s goal hauled PNE level against the Brewers, and they head to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday having been beaten just once in their last 10 Championship matches.

“It was a strange one but they all count,” Robinson told the Evening Post.

“When the cross came into the box from Greg Cunningham, it hit Jordan Hugill and that took the ball up against my face.

“It hit me full on the nose and went into the net.

“Just as long as the ball goes over the line, it doesn’t matter what part of the body it hits.

“We all like to score the nice goals with a good shot or header but I’ll take this one.

“Before the goal, I’d had a couple of chances which their keeper had saved.

“We hadn’t started the game at all well – personally and as a team, it wasn’t good enough.

“For the last 10 to 5 minutes of the first half, we picked up the pace more and were better for that.

“We dropped a bit deeper off their centre-backs, gave ourselves more room to play.

“I got the goal and then we did well in the second half without being able to get a winner.

“It was another point but we wanted all three.

“Had we beaten Burton and also Wolves the week before, we would have been right up there in the table.

“But we are going well and we will work hard to try and carry that on.”

The weekend visit to Hillsborough will be a big test for North End, the Owls seventh in the table.

Simon Grayson’s men will take heart though, from some good results against clubs in the higher reaches.

Said Robinson: “It is another big game but one we are looking forward to.

“I played at Hillsborough last season for Bristol City and it is a good stadium where the fans make a lot of noise.

“We are not too far behind them in the table, if we were to win on Saturday we would go above Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference.

“Adam Reach will be in their team, someone who we know from being here on loan last season.

“He did well for us and got himself a good move in the summer.

“We are aware of what Adam can do, so too what the other players are all about.”