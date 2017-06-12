Irish boys get their rewards says Glynn

The Preston trio who made the Republic of Ireland squad for their recent games have been rewarded for their hard work.

That is the view of North End No.2 Glynn Snodin as the players head off for a break ahead of the return to pre-season training at the end of the month.

Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle and Alan Browne were in the squad for the friendlies with Mexico and Uruguay, so too Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Horgan got his first international start in the 3-1 defeat to Mexico in New Jersey, a game that saw former Under-21s regular Browne make his debut from the bench.

Along with Boyle, they then watched on as unused substitutes as the Irish bounced back with a win over Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Horgan made the bench for the 1-1 draw with Austria but did not get on to the pitch.

Aiden McGeady, who spent much of last season on loan with PNE from Everton, was a 77th minute substitute as a late Jon Walters goal rescued a point for the Irish.

“All players want to play for their country and we’ve had Browney, Boyle and Daryl in the Ireland squad,” said Snodin.

“It is nice that Martin O’Neill has them in the squad and had been watching them.

“They are good footballers and all work hard.

“You’ll see Daryl after every training session staying out on the pitch to do a bit extra.

“Hard work always pays off.”

Browne got the nod as a squad largely made up of Championship players lost 3-1 to Mexico in New Jersey.

It came after the 22-year-old had been a mainstay of the Irish junior set-up, also impressing for North End in the middle of the park when given a chance by Simon Grayson.

“It is fantastic for him,” said Snodin.

“Browney has come a long way and developed quickly. It was only three or four years ago that we got him from Cork.

“I don’t think he had played first-team football when we got him.

“He got pitched in here. It was sink or swim and he swam.”

Browne, Horgan and Boyle have all come from the League of Ireland, Boyle and Horgan arriving from Dundalk.

PNE’s first signing of the summer Sean Maguire, has joined from current table-toppers Cork.