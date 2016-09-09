In focus: PNE v Barnsley

THE MANAGER: PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM

The 39-year-old Yorkshireman was appointed as Barnsley’s head coach in February after Lee Johnson left Oakwell to take over at Bristol City.

To say he has enjoyed success in his first few months is an understatement, as he guided the Tykes to promotion via the League One play-off final and won the JPT at Wembley. Barnsley have won 18, drawn five and lost only seven of his 30 games in charge.

THE REF: GEOFF ELTRINGHAM

The County Durham-based referee will be the man in the middle at Deepdale as PNE take on Barnsley. This is Mr Eltringham’s eighth season on the Football League list.

Last term, he refereed North End’s 1-0 home victory over Reading, awarding a penalty from which Joe Garner scored the winner. This will be the seventh game he has taken charge of this term, his previous assignment being Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Leeds last month.

THIS WEEK...

70 years ago: Willie McIntosh scored a hat-trick as PNE won 3-2 at Grimsby Town on September 7, 1946. It was the third game of the season after the Football League resumed action after the end of the Second World War. McIntosh bagged a treble in Preston’s next game, a 5-1 victory over Charlton.

46 years ago: On September 9, 1970, Preston won 3-1 against Torquay at Plainmoor in the League Cup. Two goals from Gerry Ingham and a strike from Alan Spavin gave Alan Ball’s men the victory in South Devon. They followed it up with a 4-1 home win over Reading in league action.

22 years ago: Neil Trebble’s stoppage-time goal gave 10-man Preston a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on September 10, 1994. PNE played most of the second half a man down after Mark Sale was sent off, then Trebble struck late on.