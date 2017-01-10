In Cod we trust says PNE defender

Preston defender Ben Davies sees his latest loan spell as the ideal opportunity to develop further as a player.

Davies joined Fleetwood last week until the end of the season and has helped Uwe Rosler’s side keep clean sheets in his first two games.

Being away from Deepdale on loan is nothing new for the 21-year-old.

Fleetwood are the fifth club he has been loaned to in the last three-and-a-half years, with York, Tranmere, Southport and Newport the others.

The previous loans were either in League Two or the National League, with this latest move a return to League One – the level at which he made his PNE debut four years ago.

He is yet to feature in the Championship for North End, his one appearance last season and two this term, coming in the League Cup.

Davies said: “I’ve had a couple of loans in League Two and I’ve done okay but now I’m looking to really kick on during this loan.

“I know I am here until the end of the season and I’m just looking forward to hopefully getting some regular game time in League One.

“At previous loans I’ve come into struggling teams that are down the bottom but it is brilliant to get in with a manager that likes to play football and a team that is flying and the morale is high at the moment.”

Barrow-born Davies made the short move to Fleetwood when the transfer window opened on New Year’s Day.

His debut was a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury on January 2, then on Saturday he featured in their 0-0 draw with Bristol City in the FA Cup.

That saw him face his ex-PNE team-mates Bailey Wright and Josh Brownhill. Said Davies: “As soon as I heard the interest from Fleetwood who are flying really and round the corner, I couldn’t wait to get here.

“I was hoping for League One and a team that is doing well. There are a few boys here who are ex-Preston so it has helped me settle in well.

“We played bounce games against Fleetwood quite a lot and so I have a couple of mates here already – it has been easy to bed in, having staff and players that I already know so it has been good.”

Davies signed a new contract with North End in November, keeping him at the club until June 2019.

That indicates a desire by PNE to see him develop with them – aided by the football he gets on loan.

This season, he started the 3-2 win at Bournemouth and the 6-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Fleetwood head coach Rosler is pleased to have Davies on board.

Rosler said: “For the balance of the whole team it will make a big difference to have a left-footed player.

“When we get a little bit refreshed and we have more time on the training ground we will start to play more from the back as well and I think Ben will be crucial for that.

“The reason we brought him in was for better balance, to give us ball-playing qualities and he is mobile enough to go out in wide areas.

“I think he also can play left-back if needed.

“I’m very happy that Simon Grayson trusts us and me to give us one of his big talents.

“I am so thankful because I think it will be good for us.”