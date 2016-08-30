Humphrey likes look of PNE squad

Chris Humphrey believes Preston North End’s squad has more than enough to start climbing up the Championship table.

With boss Simon Grayson busy finalising his squad ahead of the transfer window shutting tonight, the winger is impressed by how the make-up of the dressing room has changed this summer.

Seven signings had arrived at Deepdale by the early part of pre-season as the PNE boss reshaped a side that finished 11th on their return to the Championship last term.

The start to the season has been a tough one, North End losing four of their opening five games to sit second bottom of the table.

But Humphrey sees enough around him to predict a swift upturn in fortunes.

The 28-year-old Jamaican said: “I think that we’ve got a very good squad.

“He (Grayson) did his business in the summer before we came back and I thought he did some good business with some great signings.

“I’m not worried about the squad we’ve got.

“We just need to take more consistency into all games from now on.”

The early business means the PNE squad has had plenty to time to gel and get to know one another, something aided by the fact several players had already spent time on loan at Deepdale.

Eoin Doyle, Anders Lindegaard and Callum Robinson were no strangers to North End with Chris Maxwell, Simon Makienok, Tommy Spurr and Ben Pringle the new faces.

Humphrey said: “That’s why he did well in the summer and got his business done before we came back.

“That was great work from the boss.”

There is more pressure on managers than ever to get things right before the 11pm deadline, with no emergency loan window following the end of the summer transfer period.

From a players’ point of view it means there may be no short-term fix to a lack of games but Humphrey says it is not something that plays on their minds.

He said: “It doesn’t really affect me but if anyone wants to go on loan they’ll go and see Simon Grayson.

“Everyone knows the rules now and you can go and see him and ask and it’s up to him if he lets you go.

“That’s what it’s down to now.

“The only problem for managers with it is if you get an injury after it closes but I’ve got no problem with it.”

lTickets for PNE’s trip to Birmingham City on Tuesday, September 27, are on sale, with free travel being offered by sponsors 888sport.

Coaches will depart from both Deepdale and Leyland at 4.15pm for the 7.45pm kick-off, with North End having received an initial allocation of 1,398 in the Gil Merrick Lower Stand.

Tickets are priced adults £20, over 65s £15, students £15, 13 to 18-year-olds £10 and under 13s £5.

All under 15s must be accompanied by an adult.

There are 21 pairs of wheelchair and carer tickets available, with prices as per above with complimentary carer tickets.

Coach tickets must be booked in advance at the ticket office or via 0344 856 1966. Match tickets can also be purchased at www.mypne.com.