Humphrey leaves PNE

Chris Humphrey in action for PNE

Chris Humphrey has cancelled his contract with Preston North End by mutual consent.

The winger had made 133 appearances for PNE, scoring eight goals, since joining on a Bosman free transfer from Motherwell in June 2013.

First-team chances have been limited this season though, with his last appearance being October's 6-0 defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

Humphrey would have been out of contract in June and agreed to cancel the remainder of the deal to allow him to become a free agent.

He will be able to join a new club when the transfer window opens on Sunday and it is believed the 29-year-old has a deal lined-up with a Scottish Championship club.

North End are well covered in Humphrey's position on the right hand side of the pitch.

Tom Barkhuizen has been signed from Morecambe - he officially joins on Sunday - and will compete with Aiden McGeady and Marnick Vermijl down the right.

Daryl Horgan, who will become a Preston player this weekend after agreeing a move from Dundalk, is also right-footed but played most of his football for Dundalk on the left.

After his departure was announced, Humphrey posted a farewell note to PNE on Twitter.

He said: "I would like to say a massive thank-you to all the fans.

"You have always encouraged me as a player and treated me very well.

"It was an honour and a privilege to wear the No.7 shirt during my time at the club. I hope I did it justice.

"Thank you for everything."