Humphrey leaves PNE

Chris Humphrey has cancelled his contract with Preston North End by mutual consent.

The winger had made 133 appearances for PNE, scoring eight goals, since joining on a Bosman free transfer from Motherwell in June 2013.

First-team chances have been limited this season though, with his last appearance being October's 6-0 defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

Humphrey would have been out of contract in June and agreed to cancel the remainder of the deal to allow him to become a free agent.

He will be able to join a new club when the transfer window opens on Sunday and it is believed the 29-year-old has a deal lined-up with a Scottish Championship club.

North End are well covered in Humphrey's position on the right hand side of the pitch.

Tom Barkhuizen has been signed from Morecambe - he officially joins on Sunday - and will compete with Aiden McGeady and Marnick Vermijl down the right.

Daryl Horgan, who will become a Preston player this weekend after agreeing a move from Dundalk, is also right-footed but played most of his football for Dundalk on the left.

After his departure was announced, Humphrey posted a farewell note to PNE on Twitter.

He said: "I would like to say a massive thank-you to all the fans.

"You have always encouraged me as a player and treated me very well.

"It was an honour and a privilege to wear the No.7 shirt during my time at the club. I hope I did it justice.

"Thank you for everything."