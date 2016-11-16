Hugill’s on a roll now

Jordan Hugill thinks a run of games in the Preston side is the reason for him having a good time in front of goal.

The 24-year-old striker has started 10 league matches on the bounce, scoring five goals.

He also found the net in August’s League Cup win over Oldham, meaning he has already bettered his personal tally from last season.

Hugill told the Evening Post: “I’m really pleased with how things are going.

“I’ve already scored more goals this time than in the whole of last season. I want to go forward from here, ideally I’d like to have scored 10 goals by Christmas.

“I’m enjoying my football, which is a huge thing, and the gaffer has shown a lot of faith in me.

“Getting a good run of games has helped when it has come to scoring goals.

“It is not a case of being judged on 10 or 20 minutes coming off the bench, I’ve been starting games and the pressure has been taken off.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead and I want to score plenty more goals.”

Hugill found the net in the Lilywhites’ last outing against Rotherham, heading the first goal in a 3-1 win.

That was a game he later limped out of with a knee injury, one which he is well down the road to recovery from.

“It was nice to score, Greg Cunningham put a great cross right on my head,” said Hugill.

“I did well to get it across the keeper and right into the far corner where he was not going to have a chance of saving it.

“In the second half, I got an injury, which was frustrating. It was my knee which was the problem, I twisted it after landing a bit awkwardly.

“I tried to run it off for a couple of minutes but was in a bit of pain so I came off.

“When the other lads were training last week, I was inside with Matt Jackson our physio, getting the knee sorted.

“I was back training on Monday and again yesterday so hopefully I will be fine for the weekend.”

North End face Wolves at Deepdale on Saturday, a game in which the visitors will be under the stewardship of new manager Paul Lambert for the first time.

Said Hugill: “Hopefully we can continue our good form, we have been on a strong run.

“We kicked on well after the last international break and our aim is to do that again.

“The form at Deepdale has been good – the Newcastle game here was the first time for a while where things had not gone our way.

“While we struggled a bit at home last season, teams are finding it a lot more difficult this time. We face another tough run of games now and we will be working hard to pick up more points.”

Meanwhile, Bailey Wright was an unused substitute in Australia’s 2-2 draw with Thailand yesterday.

Wright will be back in the country in time to join North End’s preparations for the Wolves game, when he hopes to make his 200th appearance in PNE colours.