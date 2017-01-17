Horgan and Barks catch Grayson’s eye

Simon Grayson was excited by Daryl Horgan’s full debut for Preston and what fellow new boy Tom Barkhuizen offered in his short cameo against Brighton.

Horgan got his first start after signing from Dundalk, setting up Callum Robinson’s goal and producing a strong display on the right wing.

In the closing stages, there was an appearance from the bench for Barkhuizen – his first appearance in a North End shirt.

The greater attention was focused on Horgan who got his chance to start due to Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson missing the game because of suspension and illness.

Grayson said: “We think Daryl is a talented player with a huge amount of potential.

“After his 10-minute cameo against Arsenal there was no hesitation in putting him in the team.

“He keeps the ball, he’s bright, busy and has got good delivery,

“The only thing missing was a goal – the effort he hit with his left foot, which went just wide, would have sealed a fantastic debut.”

Barkhuizen, signed from Morecambe, joined the action in the 83rd minute in place of Robinson.

Said Grayson: “He gets up and down the pitch as we saw against Brighton.

“Tom glides with the ball, that is what we’ve been really impressed with.

“He’s a young lad wanting to make an impression and we put him in because of what he’s been doing in training.”