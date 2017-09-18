Harry Redknapp praises PNE

Preston North End might have played a big hand in ending Harry Redknapp's time as Birmingham City manager but the veteran boss has praised the Deepdale outfit.

Redknapp was sacked by the Blues less than two hours after PNE's 3-1 win at St Andrews last Saturday.

Harry Redknapp during his final game in charge of Birmingham

Second-half goals from Daniel Johnson, Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen gave them victory after Birmingham had taken a first-half lead through Maxime Colin.

As well as praising North End's young team in general during an interview on Talksport radio, Redknapp singled-out teenager Josh Earl for special mention.

Redknapp said: "Preston are a very good team, I think Preston have some fantastic young players.

"They have a young left-back, 18-years-old, who Preston are going to do very well to hang on to in the next couple of years.

"He was different class."

Over the last two years, a number of managers and head coaches have lost their jobs within a short time of games against North End.

Five went in the 2015/16 season, including Neil Lennon (Bolton) and Steve Cotterill (Bristol City).

Last season, Roberto Di Matteo was sacked by Aston Villa less than 48 hours after a 2-0 defeat to PNE at Deepdale.