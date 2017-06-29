Grayson’s upward curve

Lancashire Post North End reporter Dave Seddon assesses the career of departing boss Simon Grayson, who has agreed a three-year deal to manage Sunderland.
Preston North End were the fourth club Simon Grayson had managed, following on from Blackpool, Leeds and Huddersfield. He has earned the reputation as a League One promotion specialist, having guided all four out of that division.
As a player, Grayson started his career with Leeds, the club he had supported since he was a youngster. It was with a heavy heart he left there due to a lack of first-team football to join Leicester City. From there he went to Aston Villa and then to Blackburn.
Grayson’s break into management came at Blackpool where he had been a player and coached the reserves. He left them in December 2008 to take the Leeds job.
A keen supporter of charity, Grayson has twice done the Football to Amsterdam bike ride. He has helped raise thousands of pounds and awareness for Prostate Cancer.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.