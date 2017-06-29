Grayson’s upward curve

Lancashire Post North End reporter Dave Seddon assesses the career of departing boss Simon Grayson, who has agreed a three-year deal to manage Sunderland.

Preston North End were the fourth club Simon Grayson had managed, following on from Blackpool, Leeds and Huddersfield. He has earned the reputation as a League One promotion specialist, having guided all four out of that division.

As a player, Grayson started his career with Leeds, the club he had supported since he was a youngster. It was with a heavy heart he left there due to a lack of first-team football to join Leicester City. From there he went to Aston Villa and then to Blackburn.

Grayson’s break into management came at Blackpool where he had been a player and coached the reserves. He left them in December 2008 to take the Leeds job.

A keen supporter of charity, Grayson has twice done the Football to Amsterdam bike ride. He has helped raise thousands of pounds and awareness for Prostate Cancer.