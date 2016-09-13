Grayson’s keeping the faith

Preston will make another attempt to put their season into forward gear when they face Cardiff City at Deepdale tonight.

Five defeats in the first six games have left PNE in the bottom two and in need of a run of more positive results in order to climb the table.

North End boss Simon Grayson remains strong in his belief that his side’s form will return – taking heart from the recovery from a slow start last season and previously at other clubs he has managed.

Grayson felt the display in Saturday’s defeat to Barnsley deserved far more, and was more along the lines of what he is looking for.

He acknowledges there are things to work on, with the squad watching the DVD of the Barnsley game as part of yesterday’s training.

“We have got to be braver on the ball at times and get closer to people – we have to start the game positively,” said Grayson.

“I’m firmly of the belief that as long as I see my team doing the right things every day, trying to take on board your ideas and always working hard, then results will be just around the corner.

“If you see frailties in your team, you are losing 3-0 and 4-0 and the players aren’t giving a monkey’s about the club, then you have something to worry about.

“We are not getting smashed in games – we have never been out of games, we care about the club.

“I speak to the players and they are really positive. Mr Hemmings spoke to me over the weekend and said how proud he was of the players and how well they played in the second half on Saturday.

“If we build on the Barnsley game, a win could be coming our way against Cardiff.

“If it doesn’t come tonight, we won’t get downbeat, we will go to Brentford on Saturday and try and win there.”

Grayson has sought to try and clarify his, ‘If they are fed up, don’t come to the game’ remark made in an interview following the Barnsley loss.

“What I meant was that people were leaving that game complaining of this, that and the other, when we actually played very well,” said Grayson.

“We had 20 shots, loads of chances, we put Barnsley to the sword.

“Nine times out of 10, we would have won that game.

“If you had been to the game and were not happy about how we played, then there is some problem with what you are watching.

“If you weren’t there, then come to the game and then comment.

“I was as frustrated as the supporters were, the players were frustrated.

“Ultimately, you would be more concerned if you were a Derby fan, a team who are two points in front of us, or a fan of Aston Villa who have spent loads of money and are three points ahead of us.

“It is only six games in. Yes, we all want to be where Barnsley, Newcastle and Huddersfield are.

“But it is a long season. We care deeply about what we are trying to do here and we want to do well.”