Grayson focused on PNE job

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson says he is taking little notice of the speculation linking him with Sunderland.

Grayson became bookies' favourite for the Stadium of Light vacancy after Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes turned the job down.

He has been up there in the betting stakes for the last fortnight but there hasn't been any contact between the Black Cats and North End.

Interviewed on TalkSPORT2 radio on Friday afternoon, Grayson said: "As far as I’m concerned there’s a lot of speculation about a lot of different jobs, but I’m fully committed to working out what we’re doing for the season at Preston.

“I don’t consider it whatsoever until someone says something different, whether it’s Sunderland or any other job.

"We’ve had a good couple of years in the Championship at Preston and we want to keep improving.

"We were on the periphery of the play-offs last season and just ran out of steam in the back end of the season.

"I’ve been there just over four years now and really enjoyed my time.

"You just get on and do what you do and I’m focused on trying to get things right at Preston.

"I’m fully committed to Preston and, if anything changes along the way, that’s just football."