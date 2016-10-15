Grayson delighted with PNE late show

Simon Grayson hailed Preston North End's character after a late goal earned them a draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Lilywhites looked to be heading home from the south coast empty-handed, with them trailing 2-1 going into stoppage-time and down to 10 men after a calf strain had forced John Welsh out of the game.

But in the 92nd minute, Simon Makienok got on the end of a cross from fellow substitute Paul Gallagher to head the equaliser.

They had taken an early lead through Jordan Hugill but two goals in 11 second-half minutes from Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray put the Seagulls in control.

North End boss Grayson said: "We came here against a top team with really good individual players and had to work extremely hard.

"In the first half we did okay, we were quite comfortable, got the goal and limited Brighton to few opportunities.

"We knew Brighton were going to have a spell in the game when they were going to really test us, make the pitch big by getting the full-backs bombing on.

"Unfortunately they got the two goals but we showed immense character to keep driving on to get something out of the game.

"We went down to 10 men when John Welsh was injured, so I was delighted to get the equaliser against such a top team with 10 men."

Makienok had joined the action as a 78th minute substitute, his introduction coming shortly after Gallagher and Ben Pringle had come off the bench to help chase the game.

It was the Danish front man's first league goal in PNE colours, having netted a hat-trick further along the south coast at Bournemouth in the EFL Cup last month.

Grayson said: "It was a great ball in from Gally for Simon to get his head on it.

"Simon is a threat because of his height and when you have Gally and Ben Pringle - who also came on - to put good delivery in there, that can test any defence.

"He got his hat-trick the other week and then went out of the team.

"Simon gives us something different and I was delighted to see him score.

"If someone had offered us four points from Aston Villa at home and Brighton away, I would certainly have taken that."