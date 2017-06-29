Grayson confirmed as Sunderland boss

Simon Grayson has left Preston North End to take the Sunderland manager's job.

Grayson had been given permission on Thursday morning to speak with the Black Cats about the managerial vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

The switch was completed within a few hours, with Grayson signing a three-year contract.

Glynn Snodin is following Grayson to Wearside to be his No.2.

PNE issued a statement which read: "Preston North End can confirm they have been informed by Sunderland Football Club that Simon Grayson has agreed to take up the vacant manager’s position at the Stadium of Light.

"Simon will be joined at the Black Cats by his assistant at Deepdale, Glynn Snodin, with the Wearside club paying the contracted compensation for both men to the Lilywhites.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Simon and Glynn for their hard work and service over the past four years, taking the team back into the Championship and then leading them to two top half finishes.

"The club will now begin the search for a new manager to take the club forward and achieve its stated ambition of getting to the Premier League.

"Current first team coach Steve Thompson will continue to look after first team affairs while this process in undertaken."

Grayson told Sunderland's official website: "I am delighted to come to Sunderland, a club with such wonderful history and tradition, and I’m excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back.

“Sunderland are so fortunate to have such tremendous support and I want to give these fans a team they can be proud of.”

Grayson, who was in charge at PNE since Fenruary 2013, added: "

“I want a group of players full of desire, team spirt and a never-say-die attitude - that’s the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player.

“The Championship is a demanding league, but with all the attributes I have highlighted then our aim has to be to get the club back to where it belongs as quickly as possible and I can’t wait to get started."