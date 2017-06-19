Goalkeepers star in PNE golf day

Two of Preston North End’s ex-goalkeepers – David Lucas and Chris Kirkland – proved a dab hand on the golf course at a players’ reunion.

The pair won the PNE Former Players’ Association annual golf day which was held at Ashton and Lea Golf Club.

A number of players from yesteryear took part in the popular event, teaming-up with sponsors to play the fairways.

George Lyall, Roy Tunks, Lee Cartwright, Peter Sayer, Graeme Atkinson, Graham Houston, Gordon Coleman, Neil Mellor and John Thomas were among those to play.

Lyall was the one player from the 1960s to get the clubs out, the former midfielder having recently turned 70.

Neil Mellor’s dad, Ian Mellor, a left-winger for Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday in his playing days, was a guest player.

Lucas, now goalkeeper coach at Fleetwood Town, and Kirkland who has turned his hand to media work since retiring from playing last summer, teamed-up with sponsors Martin’s the Funeral Directors to win the Sir Tom Finney Golf Classic trophy.

The prizes were sponsored by Bowker BMW.

As well as the golf day, the former players association also recently held their annual bowling day at the Preston Conservative Bowling Club in Fulwood.

The final was competed by two popular players from the 1970s, both of who played prominent roles in the 1977/78 promotion-winning team.

Alex Bruce held off the challenge of the association’s chairman Gordon Coleman to lift the trophy.

Bruce scored 30 goals in 1977/78 as PNE were promoted from the old Third Division, with Coleman playing 45 games that season.