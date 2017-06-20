Goalkeeper Rudd joins PNE

Preston North End have completed the signing of goalkeeper Declan Rudd from Norwich City.

Rudd joins for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year contract with North End, the move taking effect from July 1.

Declan Rudd during his time on loan at PNE in 2014

It marks a return to Deepdale for the keeper after two loan spells in 2013 and 2014.

The 26-year-old underwent a medical in Preston on Tuesday afternoon after returning from holiday, before putting pen to paper on the deal.

Rudd first joined PNE in January 2013, playing 14 games in League One that season.

He came back for the whole of the 2013/14 campaign, making 55 starts as the Lilywhites reached the League play-off semi-finals.

Since going back to Norwich, first-team chances had been fairly limited, although he did make 11 appearances in the Premier League with the Canaries.

The Norfolk-born keeper spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, playing 40 games.

Rudd said: "Coming back here is something that has always been in my mind.

"When I was on loan here a few years ago it felt like home to me and everyone made me feel welcome and wanted.

"The last three or four years I’ve been here, there and everywhere and I’m happy to finally come back and get things underway."

Rudd will compete with Chris Maxwell for the gloves at North End.

PNE manager Simon Grayson said: "We are delighted to have signed Declan.

"We have worked with him before and we now have really good competition for the goalkeeping spot – we have two outstanding senior goalkeepers to choose from.

“Chris Maxwell had a fantastic season last term and we wanted to bring in someone who would provide quality competition for the No.1 spot."

Rudd is North End's second signing of the summer after agreeing a deal for Cork City striker Sean Maguire who will arrived at Deepdale later in July.