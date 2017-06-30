Gerrard, Giggs, Moyes...who’s next for PNE?

The rumour mill is churning over the names of Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs and David Moyes to replace Simon Grayson as PNE boss. Joe Whitaker of ValueBet Bookmakers takes a look at the early odds.

The Simon Grayson era is officially over at Deepdale after weeks of speculation linking him with the manager’s post at Sunderland.

Fancy a flutter on the next boss at Deepdale?

It was a move a lot of observers half expected with the Sunderland hierarchy making it clear that should they remain in place, Grayson is their man.

The mood amongst the faithful appears to be one of thanks for the memories and good luck to Simon, and undoubtedly that is the correct one to have.

Grayson arrived back in February 2013 and picked the club up from a low perch after the disastrous Graham Westley appointment and of course gave us what many will see as the greatest day out in a North End shirt when thumping Swindon 4-0 at Wembley.

The end of last season ended on a lower note however, taking one point from the last six games. That period highlighted just how hard it is for a club of our size and budget to compete over the course of the season and will undoubtedly have played a part in Grayson’s decision to move on.

Paul Lambert with Simon Grayson in May

Straight away the talk of the city last night was who is going to come in and fill his post.

The board got it spot on with appointing Grayson back in 2013 and I have faith they will make a good call again.

The pre-season is currently in the hands of the capable Steve Thompson, who always came across well under Grayson’s tenure.

Who knows if the board feel it is worth a go at giving him the reins and trying to bring about some continuity. It has worked well for the club in the post with Gary Peters, David Moyes and Billy Davies all promoted from within.

Preston legend Graham Alexander

The main name on the fans lips is former boss DAVID MOYES and there must be a chance of it happening. He lives in the area and has had a tough time of late, so maybe he will fancy the job again at the place it all started for him.

I’m not convinced its the correct time for both parties but who knows it might just come off.

The markets are yet to pick out a clear favourite though former crowd favourite GRAHAM ALEXANDER is available at 4/1.

He did okay at Scunthorpe last season though I doubt he has done enough for Peter Ridsdale to make the call.

If he is after someone with more experience of managing at the level there are plenty of names out of work to choose from.

Former Southampton boss NIGEL ADKINS, the much-travelled PAUL LAMBERT who has Premier League experience during three years at Aston Villa and former Wolves boss DAVE JONES are all out of work and no doubt will hand their CV in.

They are all available at prices between 20 and 40/1 though early talk of handing STEVEN GERRARD his first managerial role is interesting.

The club like a good buzz factor and it will certainly get a few more on the gate each week. With our location being handy to both Liverpool and Manchester there will be no shortage of candidates applying.

Whoever we get in the key will be to hold the squad together and keeping rising stars like Tom Barkhuizen and Ben Pearson away from the North East.

The next few weeks are sure to define the upcoming season and I am sure the board will want to make a bold announcement to ensure healthy season ticket sales.