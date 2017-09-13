Former Lilywhites keeper Lindegaard training with Clarets

Former Manchester United and Preston North End goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard could be Burnley bound as boss Sean Dyche looks to get his pool of fit goalkeepers back to three.

The free agent, who made eight appearances for the Lilywhites in the Championship last term, has reportedly been talking to the club regarding a potential move to Turf Moor following the injury suffered by skipper Tom Heaton.

The extent of that injury to the England international is yet unknown, though Burnley boss Dyche suspected that he sustained a dislocated shoulder in the win over Crystal Palace which could keep him on the sidelines for months.

The Danish stopper, 33, started his career at OB Odense before moving to Norway where he featured for Aalesund.

He then moved to Old Trafford on New Year's Day in 2011 for £3.5m where he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

A fruitless spell at West Brom followed in 2015, as he made just one appearance for the Baggies against Norwich City in the League Cup, which prompted a move to Deepdale.