Five things we learned about Simon Makienok

Simon Makienok made only his second appearance for PNE away at Bournemouth in the League Cup on Tuesday. He marked the occasion by scoring a hat-trick in a brilliant 3-2 win. Here are five things we have learned about the striker after his performance

1. His hat-trick against the Cherries on Tuesday night was the first time he had scored three goals in senior football. On nine previous occasions, he had scored twice during a game.

2. When Makienok opened the scoring at Dean Court, it was his first goal since netting twice for Charlton Athletic in a 4-1 win over Rotherham United on January 30.

3. Standing at 6ft 7in, Makienok is one of the tallest players ever to play for PNE but he showed that he is not just an aerial threat. His first goal was a smart left-footed finish from a tight angle after he had initially set-up Ben Pringle for a shot on goal with a nice chest trap. His second was a towering header from a Chris Humphrey cross, while he showed great determination to get a toe poke on the ball to complete his hat-trick.

4. The Denmark striker’s display means manager Simon Grayson will find it extremely difficult not to pick him for Friday’s Championship clash against Wigan Athletic at Deepdale.

5. Provided good service down the flanks, particularly by right wing-back Chris Humphrey, Makienok showed that he can be a nuisance for any team inside the penalty box.