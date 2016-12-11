Fans have their say on derby victory

Four PNE fans gives their thoughts on the 3-2 win over Rovers

JOHN ROPER

A derby day win for North End in a high tempo game at Deepdale in front of the watching world. A game that ebbed and flowed but was ultimately decided by two pieces of class finishing and a penalty to give the boys the bragging rights in a thoroughly deserved 3-2 victory. Blackburn certainly played their part, particularly in the second half and at 2-2 they looked the team most likely to win the game but North End dug deep and it was left to Callum Robinson to win the game with an excellently worked goal 10 minutes from time. The victory was all the sweeter as North End were without Paul Gallagher, Jermaine Beckford and Aidan McGeady, to name but a few, and if those three had been fit I am convinced we would have won more comfortably. Nevertheless the boys on duty put in a 90 minute performance and have started to stake their claim for a place in the Arsenal cup-tie.

The game kicked of in front of 14, 527 which was disappointing but understandable given the kick off time and the Sky coverage. No doubt that the crowd was enhanced by several hundred with one eye on a ticket for the cup gamne against the . A great result from a North End perspective and a decent performance by the boys with some key players missing. I thought it was a difficult fixture based on our previous three results and amidst all the ballyhoo that went on with Beckford and Doyle’s fracas at Sheffield Wednesday last week. However this squad is nothing if not resilient and I thought the whole team and the subs showed some excellent character against a Blackburn side buoyant from a win at Newcastle the other week. North End must now build on this victory as we face difficult away trips to Nottingham and Bristol in the next seven days but if the boys show the spirit and endeavour shown at Deepdale on Saturday evening then I don’t think we will go far wrong.

JOHN SMITH

Christmas came two weeks early at Deepdale for our fans who were in the mood to start the festivitiesstraight away following this memorable victory in what was a pulsating derby clash.The last time we recorded a home league win over our local rivals in August 1978, I was barely out of short trousers and the song “Three Times A Lady” topped the hit parade.During this game I felt the love given to me from my team when we took the lead not once,twice but three times before Rovers’ stubborn resistance was finally ended 10 men minutes from time when Callum Robinson fired home.The debacle of last week was instantly forgotten as we ended a 38-year hoodoo and sent our opponents home in a mood as black as the new 888 sport advertising boards which were on display for the first time around the perimeter of the pitch.The win showed that despite last week’s turbulent events, the strong team spirit which has evolved at the club during the tenure of Simon Grayson remains as strong as ever but more importantly it propelled us to within three points of a play-off spot.We now look set for some exciting times ahead in the second half of the season with the forthcoming cup clash with Arsenal to look forward to and enjoy while our neighbours are involved in a relegation battle at the wrong end of the table. The result also meant that bragging rights around the local workplaces would remain on the white side of the fence for the immediate future.My man of the match was Daniel Johnson who scored a brilliant opener.

TIM MERCER

A proper Lancashire derby under the Deepdale floodlights secured Monday morning bragging rights for the home fans in a match full of incident from two committed sets of players. Every time Preston got their noses deservedly in front Blackburn would deservedly peg us back until the cycle ended 3-2 in North End’s favour. Did the Lilywhites’ performance justify a victory? Well, attempting to ignore my natural home prejudice, I would say yes based on the more clear-cut opportunities created by the hosts over 90 minutes. What was surprising for me was the vulnerability of our defence to simple direct attacks by the visitors. It was the main reason that those around me still felt nervous as we went into the final 10 minutes following Callum Robinson’s strike for our third goal. Robinson can be proud of his overall contribution, following some inconsistent performances of late, as this young player continues to develop. Ben Pearson continued to impress in midfield and is fast becoming a fans’ favourite as he constantly harasses the opposition, causing errors in midfield that lead to attacking breaks. On this occasion though the honours for man of the match should be bestowed upon a certain Daniel Johnson. He looked like he was back to the kind of form that so impressed last season and it also put a great big smile on his face as he scored the other two Preston goals. The first an absolute peach of a curling left foot strike. For once, consistent refereeing meant that the two penalties conceded by either side turned out to be uncontroversial.

Connor Billington

A brilliant three points for North End in a derby day that really got the blood pumping at Deepdale. A wet and windy December evening played host to a brilliant game, countless chances, big challenges and in the end, a Preston victory.Grayson brought Vermijl and Makienok in to the side in place of Browne and McGeady and both gave good impressions.North End started well and took full advantage when Daniel Johnson produced one of his special left footers to open the scoring –a beautiful goal! But things quickly changed as Blackburn won a penalty after the goalscorer fouled Gallagher in the area, no doubts over the decision, which Graham fired home after his initial effort was saved by Maxwell. There was some t confusion in the stands over what it was given for, but itwas handball – a good decision by the referee – and Johnson slotted home his and PNE’s second. Rovers hit back in the second half when Graham fired pat Maxwell to even the scores again. But the winner arrived after good play by Cunningham down the left who found Robinson, who produced a wonderful spin and finish. A win that was hugely celebrated at the final whistle, It was probabaly a deserved win and another good three points for North End, and bragging rights!