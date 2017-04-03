Familiar faces will be back at Deepdale

Former Preston North End players Bailey Wright and Josh Brownhill will make their return to Deepdale with Bristol City on Tuesday night.

In recent months both chose to swap Deepdale for Ashton Gate.

Brownhill made the move last summer, City paying a training compensation fee for the midfielder who was out of contract.

He was followed there by Wright in January, the Australian ending a nine-year association with PNE.

Wright opting for a battle against relegation rather than being involved in the play-off hunt at Preston, raised a few eyebrows.

The last of his 204 games in a PNE shirt - which included the 2015 play-off final at Wembley - came at Burton on January 2, with him making the switch to City two days later for a fee believed to be in the region of £600,000.

He’s been an ever-present for the Robins and has worn the captain’s armband a few times.

City head coach Lee Johnson says he will try to use Wright’s recent time with PNE to their advantage.

“Bailey will know the intricate details of Preston and of course we will tap in to that knowledge,” said Johnson.

Wright, who joined North End as a teenager after a trail period, admits it feel odd to come back to Deepdale.

The centre-half said: "It will be strange going back there and being on the opposing team but I'm looking forward to it.

"Our aim is to go there and win the game.

"When you step out on to the pitch there are no friends once you start playing.

"I know a lot of people there and have a lot of good relationships."

Brownhill has made 24 appearances for City, 17 of those starts over three competitions.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley where he worked for a short time with Johnson.

He played against North End in December, coming on as a 75th minute substitute.

PNE won 2-1 at Ashton Gate, Simon Makeinok and Daniel Johnson on target.

On Saturday, Brownhill was on the bench in City's 2-0 defeat at Brentford.